Police log

THURSDAY

-9:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen on East Poplar Street on the report of a fight.

-10:05 a.m.: assault. Doyle R. Jones, 65, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

Crashes

Abbey G. Jones, 31, of Sidney, was cited with a stopping after accident violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:37 p.m.

Jones was backing out of a parking spot in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when her vehicle struck a cart, which caused the cart to strike Ryan P. Osborne, 18, of Jackson Center, in the leg.

• Brenda K. Baker, 63, of Sidney, was cited with an operation of vehicle at stop violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:43 a.m.

Baker was traveling southbound on North West Avenue when she approached the stop sign at Piper Street but then failed to see and struck the eastbound vehicle, driven by Hayley R. O’Reilly, 21, of Covington, in the intersection on Piper Street. Baker then hit a shrub in the 200 block of Piper Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:46 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:01 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

