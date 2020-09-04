Village log

THURSDAY

-11:16 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-8:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint in the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 28, at 1:56 p.m.

Badin Ronald Brewer, 16, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in the 9000 block of Cisco Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left side of the roadway, struck a guide wire and flipped the vehicle.

The beige 1999 Honda Accord he was driving was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 8700 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

