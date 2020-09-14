Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of bank fraud in the 6400 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:07 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-10:37 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 11800 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-7:07 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to West Mason Road at County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-10:57 p.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies investigated a report shooting was heard in the 20000 block of Sidney Platsville Road in Green Township.

-9:34 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a neighbor’s truck rolled into a house in the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-7:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 6800 block of Mill Street in Perry Township.

-1:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a cellphone in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:19 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of damage to a unit.

-10:37 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-2:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash into a pole the 18000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-11:31 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-11:29 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-11:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-3:15 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at East Main Street at Meadowview Lane.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:51 p.m.: assist other unit. Anna and Botkins Police responded to assist another unit at mile marker 102 Interstate 75 south.

-7:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-6:55 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police was dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of a vehicle.

-4:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:18 a.m.

Terry Lee Bernard, 66, of Springboro, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when his vehicle went off the west side of the road, struck a culvert and the landscaping on top of the culvert, then continued down a slight embankment, rolled onto its top, and struck several small trees before coming to a stop in a woods.

Bernard and his passenger Shari L. Bernard, 54, also of Springboro, were both transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The grey 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Bernard was driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• Taylor L. Schlosser, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1:42 a.m.

Schlosser was traveling eastbound in the 120000 block of Meranda Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Ryan T. Geuy, 36, of Jackson Center.

Schlosser’s white 2013 GMC Terrain was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

• Bill Joe Beaver, 19, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5:17 p.m.

Beaver was backing eastbound on Thompson Road when he went off the roadway and hit a stop sign at the intersection with Tawawa Maplewood Road.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 3:06 a.m.

Gurdial S. Sandhu, 54, of Bramalea, Ontario, Canada, and Feroz Hussain, 52, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, both had their semitrailers parked facing the west in the Anna Truck Stop parking lot on state Route 119, and when Sandhu was attempting to pull out of his parking spot, from the left of Hussain, he turned right, toward the north, cut the turn too sharp and hit the left front portion of Hussain’s tractor with his trailer.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:45 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-1:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.

-11:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-10:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

-2:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Mary Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Waterford Court in Jackson Township.

-8:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

–3:39 to 8:46 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to calls in the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-6:48 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to mile marker 102 on I-75 on the report of a fire in some trees in the area.

-4:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.