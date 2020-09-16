Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:53 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School on East Park Street in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-10:29 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report someone was hitting a door trying to get inside.

-4:57 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on a report of a burglary.

-4:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 3200 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:53 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

Crashes

Dylan Gage Smith, 16, of Quincy, was cited with failure to control after single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Smith was traveling westbound on Dingman Slagle Road when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Smith was transported by Perry Port Salem to Wilson Health. His black 2004 Chevrolet Blazer was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

• Sidney L. Mullins, 77, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield while turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:31 a.m.

Mullins was traveling southbound in the 2000 block of Fair Road when then slowing and turning into a driveway and into the pathway of the northbound vehicle on Fair Road that was driven by Autumn Mackenzie Snow, 21, of Piqua, causing a collision. After the collision, Snow’s vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch where it turned onto its left side and into a yard.

• Matthew David Landers, 40, of Wapakoneta, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday on 3:15 p.m.

Landers was traveling eastbound in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna when he struck the rear of stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Brett Alan McPheron, 28, of Elida. The collision caused McPheron’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Rachel Ann Wells, 17, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 1700 block of state Route 589 in Green Township.

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 17700 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-7:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-7:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 3500 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-4:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire responded to the 16200 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of Perin Road in Cynthian Township.

-7:04 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to the Eilerman Road at state Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a fire near an intersection.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

