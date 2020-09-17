Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on a report of the theft of a gun.

WEDNESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a property in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township on a report a noise was heard outside.

-5:06 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township on a report of a trespassing.

-4:39 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the in the 6300 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a sign.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:17 p.m.: burglary. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township on a report of a past burglary.

WEDNESDAY

-6:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-7:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

