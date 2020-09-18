Police log

THURSDAY

-6:40 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report a blue urn was stolen at Graceland Cemetery on South Main Street.

-3:08 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a fraud report in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-5:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of South Highland Avenue was reported. A police investigation is underway.

-3:55 p.m.: assault. Christian Powell, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

Crashes

Ryan S. Schroer, 41, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:23 p.m.

Schroer was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Hannah E. Matthews, 17, of Lima.

• No one cited after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Samuel R. Long, 59, of Sidney, was operating a Sidney City Schools school bus northbound in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue when a tree limb fell from a tree on the west side of the road and onto its windshield.

• No one cited after a one-vehicle crash on private property on Thursday at 3:11 p.m.

Lorrie D. Pellman, 23, of Sidney, backed out of a parking spot on the east side of the Motor of Vehicle Bureau building on Milligan Court when she struck the side of a parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Carroll M. Bray, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:38 to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

