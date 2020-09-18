Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Sunset Drive in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-1:57 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a scam call in the 7300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-10:06 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Towpath Trail in Washington Township on an identity theft report.

-8:18 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report a residence in the 21300 block of Lefevre Road in Salem Township was broken into and power tools were stolen.

THURSDAY

-11:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a vehicle search at traffic stop at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 north.

-6:23 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at Spring Creek Corporation on South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-4:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of harassment.

Village log

FRIDAY

-9:09 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police investigated a vandalism report in the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:29 a.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police responded to a report drugs were possibly being sold in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire, Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-1:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-11:33 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-4:02 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-7:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire responded to the 11900 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on a fire alarm.

-7:43 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies responded to an ATV crash with injuries in the 10800 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-6:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

