Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:03 p.m.: loud music. Deputies received a report a gold vehicle was playing loud music and revving its motor at Keyhole Pizza on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:19 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report a flag and a sign were stolen from a residence in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-8:40 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report a male was walking northbound and looking in mailboxes.

-7:45 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a sign that was stolen from a residence in the 9400 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-1:47 p.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies investigated a report neighbors were shooting-off fireworks in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-10:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of a threat over Facebook.

-7:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

-3:48 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and Perry Port Salem assisted Sidney Police with a pursuit at state Route 706 at Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-12:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the Calvary United Church on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on a vandalism report.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a gun from a truck in the 8200 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-12:38 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

Crashes

Karl Kahler, 59, of Mendon, was cited with driving within marked lanes after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday at 8:21 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kahler was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 108 in Auglaize County when he ran off the road and struck a guardrail. His vehicle then rolled onto the passenger’s side.

Kahler was treated at the scene by St. John’s EMS. Botkins Fire and OSP also responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-9:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 6500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-7:53 a.m.: vehicle fire. Anna Fire responded to a report a van was on fire at mile marker 97 on I-75 south.

SUNDAY

-9:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

-6:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to mile marker 104 block on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township.

-5:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire and Police and Anna Rescue responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-4:18 p.m.: open burn. Anna Fire conducted an investigation of an “illegal burn” in the 400 block of Risha Avenue in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-7 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 3400 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:42 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a fire alarm at 9781 Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:18 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 101 on I-75 on the report smoke was coming from woods in the area.

-9:40 a.m.: fire. Fletcher, Sidney, Quincy and Port Jefferson Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to a structure fire at 1211 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 11000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-3:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13600 block of Ailes Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

