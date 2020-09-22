Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.on a report someone tried to remove money from an account

-3:01 a.m.: assist another unit. Deputies assisted OSP at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of unpaid equipment in the 500 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:39 p.m.: ATV complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to the an ATV complaint in the unit block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-3:25 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a farm in 4600 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report a fence at the front of the property was destroyed.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-10:23 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2300 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-9:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fire alarm.

-6:09 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-5:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 19700 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

