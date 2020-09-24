Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:10 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a sign was vandalized at state Route 274 at Staley Road in Van Buren Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 5000 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township on a report someone pulled a gun on the caller.

-3:50 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:15 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13300 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:42 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies responded to a report a dump truck flipped onto its side in the 2000 block of Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-8:53 p.m.: odor. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the report of the smell of natural gas in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-7:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

-6:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Jefferson Rescue and deputies responded to the 17400 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-6:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-6:11 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.