Police log

THURSDAY

-11:40 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:21 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 3000 block of Summer Field Trail.

-3:14 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of an assault on Hilltop Avenue.

-11:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side door and the right quarter panel on a vehicle in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive was reported keyed.

-7:54 a.m.: theft — without consent. A black 1999 Honda was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Court Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:39 a.m.: assault. Cierra Marie Ratcliffe, 25, of Dayton, was issued a summons for assault charges.

-10:25 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

TUESDAY

-9:04 a.m.: theft. A blue Thruster Freestyle bicycle, valued at $100, and a bag of aluminum cans were reported stolen in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Danielle N. Romano, 27, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on 3:17 p.m.

Romano was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her in traffic that was driven by Ryan Arnett, 35, of Sidney.

• Tyler Fellers, 22, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left and leaving the scene of a crash after a crash with a juvenile pedestrian at the Sidney High School on Thursday at 7:03 a.m.

Fellers was traveling westbound on Campbell Road and when he attempted to turn left into the Sidney High School entrance, he failed to yield for James King, 14, of Sidney, who was walking in the crosswalk in front of the high school entrance going east to west, and hit James in the crosswalk. Fellers then backed up onto Campbell Road and left the scene, headed westbound on Campbell Road.

Through an investigation, Sidney Police obtained video and still photos of Feller’s vehicle. Police located his vehicle, a dark blue Toyota Scion, in front of a residence in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue. There was a minor dent on the left front corner of the Scion, the police report said.

As the responding officer was looking at the vehicle, Fellers came out and spoke to him and admitted he accidental the juvenile in the driveway and took-off, being scared. Fellers was issued the citations and was advised of his court date.

Sidney Medics also responded to the scene to evaluate James.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:26 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:59 to 9:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:18 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with injuries.

-2:56 to 8 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.