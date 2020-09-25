Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at East Main Street at North Pike Street.

-7:45 a.m.: K9 building or article search. Deputies conducted a K9 building or article search in Logan County.

THURSDAY

-7:15 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report rocks were thrown at a window at residence in the 1300 block of South Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-6:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Houston Fire conducted a CO investigation at a property in the 300 block of Patterson Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

