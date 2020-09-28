Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 9500 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on a report of a possible scam involving credit cards.

-4:27 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a report someone was in the caller’s garage in the 8100 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-11:31 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit at Brooklyn Avenue and Monroe Street in Clinton Township.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a sign from a yard in the 11200 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

-12:41 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 14300 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix.

-8:51 a.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:48 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 12000 block of Lotus Road in McLean Township.

-12:08 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit at state Routes 363 and 119.

SATURDAY

-8:15 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report of fireworks in the area.

-7:04 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies engaged in a pursuit of a motorcycle at state Routes 274 at 29 in Van Buren Township.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report two trucks were broken into the previous night in the 200 block of Commerce Drive.

-10:15 a.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leading to an inmate being chaired.

-9:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 16600 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 8500 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:19 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of damage to a unit.

-7:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 6800 block of Mill Street in Perry Township.

-12:07 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-10:37 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash into a pole the 18000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-11:31 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-11:29 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

FRIDAY

-3:15 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at East Main Street at Meadowview Lane.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:10 a.m.: fight. Botkins and Jackson Center Police and deputies responded to the report of a fight at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-7:11 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-10:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a rear-end crash in the 100 block of Birch Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:21 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:21 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2500 block of Fort Recovery Road in Loramie Township.

-8:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 3900 block of Canal No. 1 Road in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-8:25 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Wright Putoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-7:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-4:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-2:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-3:14 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

SATURDAY

-10:08 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road on the report of a dumpster fire.

-11:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-5:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-11:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney, Fletcher and Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 2300 block of Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township.

-10:23 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

FRIDAY

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:04 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire, OSP and CareFlight responded to mile marker 107 on I-75 on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

