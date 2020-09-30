Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-5:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on a report of a theft from a room.

-4:15 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 person tracking training in Logan County.

-12:37 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP at West Mason Road at state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on a report a borrowed vehicle had not been returned.

-8:20 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Policed at Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-7:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 200 block of North Linden Street.

-6:53 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

-4:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 4600 block of Johns Road in Loramie Township.

-4:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Anna Police responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 75 north at state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-3:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat report in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:36 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of West Lynn Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a scam over Facebook.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7300 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-10:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4400 block of Pampel Road in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 17700 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

