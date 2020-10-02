Police log

THURSDAY

-3:08 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue.

-11:08 a.m.: warrant. A 16-year-old female was arrested on an Auglaize County warrant after she was reported missing and was located in Sidney. She was taken into custody and transported back to Auglaize County.

WEDNESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Miami Avenue.

-10:02 a.m.: warrant. Amber Nicole Yingst, 34, of Minster, was arrested on a Miami County warrant and was transported to Miami County.

-8:36 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:51 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-2:15 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:31 to 8:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-6:28 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:25 to 10:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

