Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report at a residence in the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:23 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft report at a property in the 100 block of West Walnut Street

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-9:04 p.m.: silo fire. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments, Botkins Police and deputies responded to 12361 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a silo fire.

-3:56 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries at Knoop Johnston Road at Sidney Plattsville Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.