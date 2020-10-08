Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:58 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies engaged in a pursuit at Jonathan Drive at Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-10:21 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to Jonathan Drive at Logan Court in Clinton Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-9:19 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 11400 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75 north.

-7:31 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report of low hanging power lines on Lochard Road at state Route 247 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:12 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to assist OSP in the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-11:07 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:37 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-9:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Township.

-3:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 8600 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

