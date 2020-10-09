Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

THURSDAY

-3:50 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 7500 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:03 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of state Route 362 on the report neighbors were parked in the drive.

THURSDAY

-4:14 p.m.: trash dumping. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 10000 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township on the report of trash dumping.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-8:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies were dispatched to a property in the 3100 block of Millcreek Road on the report a bathroom fan smelled and was hot to the touch.

-7:55 p.m.: combine fire. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to Wones Road at state Route 47 on the report of a combine fire.

-7:18 p.m.: combine fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies were dispatched to 5786 Dawson Road on the report of a combine fire.

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

