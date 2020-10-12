Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:34 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP with a traffic stop at Taco Bell on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-9:42 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a driveway in the 4700 block of Vermont Drive in Washington Township was vandalized.

-7:37 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a threat report in the 18400 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:55 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 10800 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-1:24 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 3900 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

-12:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 12300 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on a report of the misuse of a credit card.

SATURDAY

-9:19 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a four-wheeler crash on Dawson Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-8:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a man with a gun at a property in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a rear-end crash in the 2200 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-5:33 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to a trash dumping report in the 9000 block of Smalley Road in Washington Township.

-1:57 to 4:08 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating two alleged assaults.

-11:24 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a residence in the 10500 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on a report of the theft of property.

-10:25 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was taken and not returned at a residence in the 21400 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-10:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at a residence in the 1400 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-5:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a man hit a vehicle with a beer can in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Franklin Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-4:47 p.m.: drug. Botkins Police responded to the report drug paraphernalia was found at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-12:36 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

–2:03 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1000 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 15800 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-3:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:54 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to the 6900 block of state Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a combine fire.

–1:53 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11100 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-9:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8700 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-10:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to the 8700 block of state Route 247 in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-8:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Onyx Drive.

-5:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

-5:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of Barbara Drive in McLean Township.

-3:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a rear-end crash with injuries.

-3:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.