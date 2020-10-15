Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-3:33 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in the city of Sidney.

-3:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of a threatening phone call in the 1400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:56 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a possible fraud.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14500 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-2:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13600 block of Ailes Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.