Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the Houston Rescue on Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report the yard on the property was being damaged by a farmer.

-1:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to property in the 1300 block of Stillwater Road in Loramie Township on the report of a possible scam.

-12:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to residence in the 500 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a protection order was violated.

-9:20 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched on a trespassing report that someone entered a residence in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-9:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a farmer hit a mailbox of a residence in the 19900 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township.

-2:05 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a stop at The Auto Spa on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:26 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East Main Street.

THURSDAY

-8:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Medics and deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

