Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:49 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to the report a prowler was on the outside of a residence in the 21800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-5:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report of a man pointed a gun at the caller at a property in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:54 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township on a report of the theft of a political sign.

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township on a report of the theft of a political sign.

-9:57 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a restraining order was violated in the 500 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-8:07 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the American Legion Post 4 on East College Street in Jackson Township on the report the glass on the front door had been broken out.

-1:08 a.m.: loud party. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party at a property in the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-10:14 p.m.: loud party. Deputies responded to a report of a loud party at a property in the 3400 block of Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township.

-5:43 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at a property in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-2:50 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to a report lines were down in the roadway in the 2000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-9:13 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report at a residence in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-5:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle crashed into a pole in the 18000 block of Meranda Road in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-6:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report of scam calls at a property in the 2900 block of Bulle Road in Orange Township.

-4:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 5100 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-4:33 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched on an identity theft report in the 10200 block of Museum Trail in Washington Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:09 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft report in the 400 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-2:09 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted OSP with a traffic stop at mike marker 102 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

–12:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12300 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of King Street in Dinsmore Township.

–11:15 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-8:09 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to Botkins Road at Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-7:27 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 200 block of East North Street on the smell of gas.

-7:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

–4:33 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:47 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Houston Rescue and Fire were dispatched to state Route 66 at Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries and lines were down.

-10:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

-10:41 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Maplewood Fire and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-6:01 p.m.: field fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 108 on I-75 on the report a ditch was on fire.

–5:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12600 block of Lochard Road in Franklin Township.

-5:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-10:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Oakbrook Drive in Salem Township.

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1600 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

