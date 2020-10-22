Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:17 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 12300 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 500 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

-3:17 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the roadway in the 400 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-4:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Luthman Road at state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a fire alarm at Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-7:16 p.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-3:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

