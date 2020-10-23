Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a rear-end crash in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive in Clinton Township.

-10:42 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report neighbors were cutting down trees on the caller’s property.

-10:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a property in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of sunglasses.

THURSDAY

-9:20 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 14400 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a garage was broken into.

-3:26 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to threat report in the 12200 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police conducted an investigation at the Jackson Center Schools on South Linden Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and Anna Rescue responded to a crash with injuries on Interstate 75 at mile marker 94 north.

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-11:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-8:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-5:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-9:32 p.m.: gas leak. Anna Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township on the report of an audible gas leak.

-7:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15900 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:36 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire were dispatched to 103 Peridot Drive on the report a grill was on fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

