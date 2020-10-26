Police log

SUNDAY

-6:56 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Mark A. Cecil Jr., 42, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

-5:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A red 2017 Ford’s trunk door was reported damaged while parked in the 100 block of Oak Avenue. The damage is set at $250.

-10:56 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $20 in cash was reported stolen from a black 2014 Ram truck in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: driving under the influence. Dakia D. Welch, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-7:53 a.m.: contempt. Jenny E. Ryan, 50, of Sidney, was arrested on an active felony warrant.

-1:22 a.m.: contempt. Donald Dwayne Sharp, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a bench warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:21 p.m.: juvenile delinquent. A 12-year-old female was arrested for being unruly.

-7:32 p.m.: theft. A campaign sign was reported stolen from the front yard of a property in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:09 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory D. Russell, 45, at large, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

-5:45 p.m.: contempt. Christopher R. French, 23, of Covington, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:31 p.m.: criminal mischief. A statue of a deer, valued at $800, was reported damaged/vandalized at a property in the 1500 block of Beck Drive.

-9:31 a.m.: theft. A license plate was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-6:48 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Marva Lane.

Oct. 20

-5:20 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $200 was reported stolen by deception in the 1400 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

Crashes

Elizabeth A. Scott, 83, of Wapakoneta, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash at Saturday 11:06 a.m.

Scott was traveling northbound in the right lane on County Road 25A when she attempted to turn left to go west onto Clay Street and struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane on County Road 25A that was driven by Thomas D. Walton, 85, of Sidney.

• Desire Rose Newton, 23, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:13 p.m.

Newton was traveling northbound in the 800 block of North Main Avenue when she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her, which then left the scene of the crash.

• Michele A. Yant, 53, of Columbus Grove, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:11 p.m.

Yant was traveling southbound in the far right lane on state Route 47 when she attempted to turn left, cutting across all lanes onto North Street, in front of the southbound vehicle in the far left lane, driven by Olivia A. Fry, 18, of Fort Loramie, causing Fry to hit Yant’s driver’s side near the tire.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-4:01 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:36 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:16 to 5:05 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-12:12 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

–10:02 p.m.: dumpster fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a dumpster fire.

-2:55 to 6:07 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to four automobile crashes.

-12:38 to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:11 p.m.: line down. Firefighters responded to a downed power line.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

