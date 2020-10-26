Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:30 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight between inmates at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75 south.

SUNDAY

-7:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police at Papa Johns Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

-5:16 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down in the 3400 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-5:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 300 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-11:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP at Speedway on North Main Avenue in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-10:19 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 6800 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

-5:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on a report of the theft of a title from a vehicle.

-3:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 98 on I-75.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:09 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 on a report of the theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle.

SATURDAY

-7:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-1:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-3:319 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash in the 200 block of South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

–11:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8200 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9400 block of Botkins Road Street in Van Buren Township.

-10:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-9:52 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-6:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 2500 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 3700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-8:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9600 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

–12:21 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-9:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna Fire responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive for a fire alarm.

-8:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-8:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-5:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire, deputies and CareFlight were dispatched to state Route 274 Road at Staley Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

