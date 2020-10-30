Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.

-12:53 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 17900 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle drove through a corn field.

THURSDAY

-10:37 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

-9:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a car went into a corn field at state Route 706 at Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-6:34 p.m.: high water. Deputies responded to a report of high water in the 10000 block of Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:09 p.m.: vehicle in a ditch. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was in a ditch in the 11700 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-3:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to threat report in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Oct. 24

-10:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Charles M. Williams II, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Crashes

Jeremy L. Pulfer, 28, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 23, at 5:53 a.m.

Pulfer was traveling westbound in the 13000 block of Meranda Road when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Allie Louise Skidmore, 19, of Anna. The collision caused Skidmore’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her driven by Kaitlyn Elizabeth Graber, 20, of Anna.

Anna Rescue responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:01 p.m.: crash with injuries. Jackson Center Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Logan County.

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Versailles Life Squad and Russia Fire responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-9:37 p.m.: vehicle fire. Anna Fire were dispatched to mile marker 119 at Interstate 75 south on the report of a vehicle fire.

-8:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-5:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

