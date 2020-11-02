Police log

SUNDAY

-3:25 a.m.: assault. David W. Millet, 28, of Maplewood, was arrested on assault charges.

-1:23 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 1200 block of Rees Drive.

-1:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged in the 1500 block of East Court Street. The damage is set at $300.

SATURDAY

-6:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle’s windshield was reported damaged in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-10:43 a.m.: contempt. Travis Lee Foster, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a grand jury indictment and two contempt warrants.

FRIDAY

-6:56 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:04 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1500 block of Beck Drive.

-12:51 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

Crashes

Darrin L. McKnight, 53, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash at Saturday 10:21 p.m.

McKnight was stopped facing the south at the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Park Street when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that had been stopped also, but that he thought began to roll forward.

The other vehicle was driven by Allec K. Gordon, 22, of Sidney.

• Marcia Boyd, 77, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:55 p.m.

Boyd was traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto state Route 47 when she pulled out in front of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by William Grissom, 29, of Piqua.

Boyd was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Oct. 27 at 1:02 p.m.

John Frederick Tauber, 54, of Piqua, was parked in the Shelby County Board of Elections’ east side parking lot on East Court Street and when he attempted to back up, he struck the right, rear, quarter panel on a parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Amy Allyson Simindinger, of Sidney. Tauber then left the scene. Police obtained video of the crash from the board of elections, and later located the Tauber from his license plate number. Tauber told police he did not think he hit the other vehicle and that is why he left.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-5:39 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

-11:49 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-6:08 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-2:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:22 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:15 a.m. to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-3:21 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:36 a.m. to 11:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls; two calls were for mutual aid.

THURSDAY

-7:55 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was not permitted.

-9:50 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

