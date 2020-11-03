Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies responded to a report a protection order was violated in the 2900 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-8:33 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to a report of a school bus passing the previous day at Broad Street at East Main Street.

MONDAY

-3:57 p.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 2900 block of River Road in Orange Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:56 a.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report trash was dumped in the caller’s trash can.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 15500 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-9:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 7900 block of Taylor Road in Washington Township.

-8:30 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 300 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.