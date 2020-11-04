Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:33 p.m.: K9 Training. Deputies conducted K9 training in Preble County.

TUESDAY

-5:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 5400 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of a package.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:59 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to a property in the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of an Amazon package.

-6:34 p.m.: burglary in progress. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to a residence in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on a report a residence was attempted to be broken-into.

-5:13 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police was dispatched to a vandalism report in the 100 block of North Linden Street.

-3:30 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a report in the village of Jackson Center that a borrowed vehicle hadn’t been returned.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:18 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 7500 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

TUESDAY

-7:21 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue, Fire and Police responded to a report of a crash involving a semi and a car in the 14000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:17 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police responded to a report a semi crashed into a creek car in the 600 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township.

-3:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 5200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-3:401 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 5300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

