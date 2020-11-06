Police log

FRIDAY

-12:59 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which a syringe of narcotics was seized in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

THURSDAY

-6:17 p.m.: unlawful restraint. A report a male was held against his will and was given drugs to incapacitate him is under investigation by Sidney Police; no further information is available.

-4:21 p.m.: criminal damaging. A privacy fence was reported damaged in the 100 block of West Pinehurst Street.

-4:14 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. The theft of miscellaneous alcohol and groceries, valued at $100, a lawn chair, valued at $30, and flags, valued at $30, were reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. A drug incident is being investigated by police after a container with suspected meth inside was seized from a grey 2004 Nissan in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-12:37 a.m.: theft — without consent. A Palmetto AR-15 rifle, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

Crashes

Raymond L. Bornhorst, 84, of Anna, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m.

Bornhorst pulled out of the Cassano’s Pizza’s parking lot, headed westbound on Wapakoneta Avenue, when he did not see and then side swiped the westbound vehicle in the right lane, that was driven by Robert O. Coverstone, 68, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.