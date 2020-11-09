Police log

SUNDAY

-8:53 p.m.: violate protection order. Jason Nation, 46, at large, was arrested on violate protection order charges.

-12:31 p.m.: assault. Robert Joseph Parker, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-10:11 a.m.: theft — without consent. Derrick M. Cornett, 28, at large, and Joshua Earl Jenkins, 33, of Sidney, were both arrested on theft-without consent charges after Menards on Lester Avenue reported a theft in progress of merchandise valued at $88.42.

-6:49 a.m.: theft. The theft of $250 and credit cards were reported stolen from a 2013 Ford Explorer in the 100 block of West Pinehurst Street.

-5:45 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, valued at $400, in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue.

SATURDAY

-4:59 p.m.: theft. A Nike toddler jumpsuit, valued at $48, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-4:57 p.m.: violate protection order. Terry R. Kilfian Jr., 47, at large, was arrested on violate protection order charges.

-3:28 p.m.: contempt. Devontae M. Weatherspoon, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:30 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

FRIDAY

-7:26 p.m.: theft. A Trump sign was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive.

-5:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Mark A. Wita, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:10 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East South Street.

-10:35 a.m.: warrant. Warren Tony Dontel Whitfield, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:41 a.m.: contempt. Terry J. Kilfian Jr, 47, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

THURSDAY

-2:32 p.m.: driving under the influence. Stephen M. Morris, 44, of Mansfield, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

No one was cited was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Sunday at 2:55 p.m.

Graven Borman, 22, of Sidney, backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot behind 1520 Spruce Ave.

The parked vehicle is owned by Alyssa N. Myers, of Sidney.

• Bonnita S. Cotterman, 73, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control device after a two-vehicle crash at Saturday 3:05 p.m.

Cotterman was traveling southbound on St. Marys Avenue and when the light turned red, she could not stop in time causing her to hit the westbound semitrailer on Russell Road that was driven by John D. Kretschmer, 58, of Wilmington, North Carolina.

• Makayla Pierce, 20, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:33 a.m.

Pierce was turning right onto Michigan Street from Vandemark Road on a red light when she struck the passenger’s side of the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that had just turned from Vandemark Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Richard Stein, 37, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:35 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-8:20 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash, which was cancelled en route.

-6:46 to 11:39 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to four fire calls.

-2:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

SATURDAY

-3:50 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was not permitted.

-12:59 to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-6:33 a.m. to 12:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-12:31 a.m. to 6:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

