Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:43 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report an outside chair was damaged at a property in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-11:25 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 10400 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-11:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 10000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

-6:49 to 7:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to two calls to a residence in the 3300 block of Tawny Leaf Court in Orange Township on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

-12:39 a.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on a report an intoxicated woman was yelling and walking down the road.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespassing in a cornfield in the 14000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to River Road at Sulphur Heights Hill in Orange Township on a report a shooting was heard near the cemetery.

-5:13 p.m.: fight. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to two calls on reports of a fight in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 21600 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township on a report of a theft of an enclosed trailer.

-9:16 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report locks were cut off a barn door on a property in the 13500 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-1:55 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a mailbox was hit in the 6400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

–10:32 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-12:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on a report a propane tank was shot during the previous night.

FRIDAY

-8:05 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight at Sharp’s Bar & Grill on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report tree workers were trespassing on the railroad tracks at Wright Road. Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-6:01 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a trespassing at the West Lake Village Office on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

–8:48 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted another unit at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-4:12 p.m.: school bus passing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a school bus passing in the 6000 block of state Route 119 in McLean Township.

-3:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at West Main and South Pike Streets.

Crashes

Jesse Lee Green, 26, of Greenville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

Green was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of Michigan Street when he went unconscious due to a medical issue and drifted off the left side of the roadway and entered a standing cornfield. His tan 1993 Honda Accord came to a stop about 20 feet from a driveway in the 3800 block of Michigan Street.

Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the scene.

Green’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:03 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Evergreen Drive in Clinton Township.

-8:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on a report of a crash.

-6:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:25 p.m.: medical. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10200 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-1:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, deputies and Maplewood Fire responded to the 16000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on a report of a motorcycle crash.

SATURDAY

-11:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a medical call in Auglaize County.

–11:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-6:07 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on a report of an unattended fire in the woods.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a medical call in Auglaize County.

FRIDAY

-6:12 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

–3:58 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics and Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 8800 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

