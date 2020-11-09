Posted on by

County record


Jesse Lee Green, 26, of Greenville, lost control of his car then left the road while driving west bound on the 3000 block of Michigan Street at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The car went into a cornfield where it continued onward for a ways, plowing a path through corn stocks until it came to a stop just before the Kirk NationaLease Co. parking lot. No other cars or people were involved. Fort Loramie Rescue was evaluating the man involved.


Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:43 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report an outside chair was damaged at a property in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-11:25 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 10400 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-11:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 10000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

-6:49 to 7:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to two calls to a residence in the 3300 block of Tawny Leaf Court in Orange Township on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

-12:39 a.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on a report an intoxicated woman was yelling and walking down the road.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespassing in a cornfield in the 14000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to River Road at Sulphur Heights Hill in Orange Township on a report a shooting was heard near the cemetery.

-5:13 p.m.: fight. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to two calls on reports of a fight in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 21600 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township on a report of a theft of an enclosed trailer.

-9:16 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report locks were cut off a barn door on a property in the 13500 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-1:55 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a mailbox was hit in the 6400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

10:32 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-12:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on a report a propane tank was shot during the previous night.

FRIDAY

-8:05 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight at Sharp’s Bar & Grill on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report tree workers were trespassing on the railroad tracks at Wright Road. Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-6:01 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a trespassing at the West Lake Village Office on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

8:48 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted another unit at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-4:12 p.m.: school bus passing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a school bus passing in the 6000 block of state Route 119 in McLean Township.

-3:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at West Main and South Pike Streets.

Crashes

Jesse Lee Green, 26, of Greenville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

Green was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of Michigan Street when he went unconscious due to a medical issue and drifted off the left side of the roadway and entered a standing cornfield. His tan 1993 Honda Accord came to a stop about 20 feet from a driveway in the 3800 block of Michigan Street.

Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the scene.

Green’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:03 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Evergreen Drive in Clinton Township.

-8:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on a report of a crash.

-6:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:25 p.m.: medical. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10200 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-1:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, deputies and Maplewood Fire responded to the 16000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on a report of a motorcycle crash.

SATURDAY

-11:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a medical call in Auglaize County.

11:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-6:07 p.m.: fire. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on a report of an unattended fire in the woods.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a medical call in Auglaize County.

FRIDAY

-6:12 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

3:58 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics and Houston Rescue Squad responded to the 8800 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

