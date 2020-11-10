Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were responded to a report trash kept being dumped McCray’s Metal Polishing’s dumpster on West Wall Street in Salem Township.

-8:20 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Area Tree Service & Landscaping on South Lindsey Road on the report people were staying in a building.

MONDAY

-4:57 p.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies were responded to a threat report in the 8200 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township on a harassment report.

MONDAY

-8:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of West Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Dianna J. Crowell, 72, of Beason, Illinois, was cited with failure to yield when turning left after a four-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

Crowell was traveling northeast on Fair Road and when she attempted to make a left turn onto Schenk Road and turned into the pathway of the vehicle driven by Brandon C. Smith, 34, of Piqua, causing Smith to strike Crowell’s passenger’s side. The collision caused Crowell’s vehicle to be pushed off the roadway to the southwest when it struck the eastbound vehicle on Schenk Road that was driven by Susan Rae Fogt, 46, of Sidney, before coming to a stop in the southwest corner of the intersection.

The debris from Crowell’s vehicle hit the vehicle driven by Charles S. Wilson, 47, of Sidney, causing damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-10:15 a.m.: fire. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments responded to a report of a rekindled fire in the woods in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-8:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1000 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-7:11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-3:56 a.m.: fire. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments and deputies responded to report of a field fire in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-3:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

-12:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-8:15 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

