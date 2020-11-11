Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: K9 Training. Deputies conducted K9 training in Darke County.

-1:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 3300 block of Seven Point Court in Orange Township on the report of a theft from a vehicle.

TUESDAY

-4:19 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit with a subject who fled on foot in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue in Clinton Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:46 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched on a trespassing report in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:31 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-10:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Police responded to the 11600 block of Brandewie Road in McLean Township.

-7:18 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue and Police responded to the 11600 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:44 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Sidney medics responded on a report a car hit a house in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-6:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

TUESDAY

-8:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

