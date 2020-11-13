Police log

THURSDAY

-6:16 p.m.: contempt. Joshua R. Kinsley, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-6:34 p.m.: criminal damaging. A maroon 2002 Buick was reported damaged in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-6:30 p.m.: burglary — purpose to commit theft. A burglary, resulting in the theft of PlayStation 4 console, valued at $350, and a Marlin .22 caliber rifle, valued at $175, was reported in the 500 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:01 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-5:56 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-10:48 a.m.: theft. A blue, folding, camping chair was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue.

TUESDAY

-7 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. Police are investigating a breaking and entering at St. John’s Thrift Shop on South Ohio Avenue.

MONDAY

-5:10 p.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

Crashes

Jaycee K. Roach, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:14 p.m.

Roach was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when a cat ran out in front of her vehicle, causing her to swerve. She told police she swerved too far, causing her to hit the parked vehicle in the block of Campbell Road that is owned by Matt S. Denise, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:53 to 3:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:17 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:08 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service alarm.

-6:13 to 8:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

