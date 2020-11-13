Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at state Route 29 at Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-8:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a property in the 15300 block of Lock Two Road on a report of a scam.

-5:44 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 10600 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-9:27 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 20200 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township on a trespassing report.

-6:37 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to threat or harassment report in the 14500 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on a vandalism report.

-4:38 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Deam Road in Green Township on a report a trespasser was hunting in the caller’s woods.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:06 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police assisted OSP on a traffic stop at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 north.

-4:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 10200 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township on a report of the theft of the caller’s Social Security number.

THURSDAY

-1:15 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to a trespassing report in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Crashes

Mathew David Slife, 47, of St. Marys, was cited with improper passing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:11 a.m

Slife was traveling southeast on state Route 29 when he attempted to pass the southeast-bound John Deer in front of him, driven by Robert Lee Holthaus, 53, of Anna, on the left. When trying to pass, Slife hit Holthaus’ tractor in between the tractor and its hopper wagon.

Slife’s grey 2017 GMC Savana was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Lacey Avenue in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 12100 block of Ash Drive in McLean Township.

-9:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to a report of a crash in the 3000 West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-7:45 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

