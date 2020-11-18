Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to a fraud report in the 10500 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:28 a.m.: K9 Training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Logan County.

TUESDAY

-12:04 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to Utility Solutions LLC on Brooklyn Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

MONDAY

-3:19 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to McRill Way at West North Street on the report of a rear-end crash.

-3 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report credit card information was stolen in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:47 a.m.

James C. Spradlin, 68, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on McCluckee School Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at South Main Avenue. He attempted to turn north onto South Main Avenue, lost control and slid into the ditch in front of 1789 S. Main Ave. The incident caused the left, rear tire to pop off the rim and damage to the property’s yard.

• Devan Michael Manger, 17, of Botkins, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:40 a.m.

Manger was traveling southbound in the 19000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road when he went off the roadway to the right, entered a ditch and then came back onto the roadway. Manger over-corrected and went off the roadway to the left and then hit a DP&L pole with the rear driver’s side of his vehicle. The collission caused Manger’s grey 2006 Honda Accord to spin around and come to a final stop off the east side of the roadway, facing the north.

Manger’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing.

• Olivia Rebecca Ambos, 16, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

Ambos was traveling westbound negotiating a curve in the 16000 block of Dingman Slagle Road to the south when she went off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and slid broadway into the end of the guardrail.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:26 a.m.

Garrick Jordan Eason, 30, of Kettering, was traveling southbound on Tawawa Maplewood Road when he pulled from the stop sign at state Route 29. He told deputies he looked east but did not look good enough to the west, then hit the eastbound vehicle on state Route 29, which had the right of way.

The other vehicle was driven by Debra L. Reed, 46, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:14 p.m.

Connie L. Smith, 59, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of West Mason Road when she swerved to avoid a raccoon, she told deputies, and went off thee right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Her vehicle continued into a field and overturned twice.

Smith was transported by Sidney medics to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-5:20 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to assist with fire in Miami County.

-3:29 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded on a report a car hit a pole in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

