Police log

THURSDAY

-8:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. Four Michelin tires, valued at $320, and an unknown brand of tire, valued at $80, on two different vehicles were reported damaged at Grand Street at McKinley Avenue.

-7:43 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to Bob Evans on Michigan Street on a request to trespass an individual.

-5:03 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Samsung cellphone with a silver case, valued at $300, a First Premiere MasterCard and a Minster Bank Visa debit card was reported at a residence in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:59 p.m.: theft. A white 2016 Ford Edge SUV was reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street. A police investigation is ongoing.

-12:40 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old was charged with being unruly.

-5:34 a.m.: theft. A license plate on a grey 2005 Dodge was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Court Street. The plate was later recovered.

Crashes

Keith Bryan Dickman, 51, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:44 p.m.

Dickman was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he told police he looked to his right and then accidentally swerved to his left and hit a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Fair Road that is owned by Rayshawnda K. Felton, of Sidney.

• Camille J. Bowyer, 22, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Bowyer was attempting to turn north onto Fifth Avenue from Walgreens’ private driveway when she struck a southbound vehicle on Fifth Avenue that was driven by Crystal M. Pintos, 28, of Sidney.

• Kristi Marcum, 62, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:46 p.m.

Marcum was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue in the left lane when attempting to change into the right lane, she told police she did not see the southbound vehicle in the right lane, driven by Stephen W. Weitzel, 69, of Sidney. Weitzel swerved to avoid hitting Marcum, causing him to go off the roadway and strike the curb, damaging his rim and tire.

Dallas Lee Bell, 19, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:41 p.m.

Bell pulled out of Speedway’s driveway onto St. Marys Avenue and was turning left, when he told police he thought it was clear, but pulled out in front of the southbound vehicle on St. Marys Road causing it to hit his vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by James Alan Rench, 46, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.