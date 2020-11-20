Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-2:32 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down at state Routes 66 and 47.
THURSDAY
-7:25 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.
Village log
FRIDAY
-12:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Siox St., Fort Loramie.
-9:13 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Street, Anna.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:35 p.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported in the 2700 block of Cardo Road, Fort Loramie.
THURSDAY
–9:05 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75.
