Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:32 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down at state Routes 66 and 47.

THURSDAY

-7:25 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Siox St., Fort Loramie.

-9:13 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Street, Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:35 p.m.: field fire. A field fire was reported in the 2700 block of Cardo Road, Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

–9:05 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

