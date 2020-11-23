Police log

SUNDAY

-8:24 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charged with being unruly.

-5:34 p.m.: theft. Sharice A. Rowan, 29, of Troy, was served a summons on theft and criminal damaging charges, and Antonio J. Penson, 31, at large, was arrested on theft charges after Kroger on Michigan Street reported the theft of $484.27 worth of groceries. The merchandise was recovered.

-10:58 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. The theft of a 2006 black Cadillac was reported stolen in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

SATURDAY

-6:36 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black Mongoose Exterson, valued at $120, was reported in the 200 block of East North Street.

-5:49 p.m.: domestic violence. A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence.

-3:53 p.m.: probation violation. Frederick L. Hilyard, 29, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Douglas Lee Fessler, 54, of Cincinnati, was arrested on disorderly conduct — intoxicated create risk of harm charges.

-10:56 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires on a black 2005 Honda were reported damaged in the 200 block of East Court Street. The damage was set at $200.

FRIDAY

-8:30 p.m.: theft — beyond expression. A 2006 Dodge, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m.: warrant. Skyler Butt, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a Miami County warrant.

-7:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a white 2017 Nissan was reported damaged at Belmont Street at North Main Avenue. The damage was set at $100,

-4:27 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of leggings, a purse and an EBT card were reported stolen at an apartment in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of an air conditioning unit, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:12 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported damaged in the 200 block of West South Street.

-7:34 a.m.: purpose to commit theft. A safe was reported damaged and an unlisted amount of cash was reported stolen during the previous night, resulting in a total loss value of $21,000, at a business in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

Nov. 18

-8:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report involving multiple issues and subjects, according to the police report. The investigation includes damage to a wall and door at a property in the 200 block of East Dallas Street.

Crashes

Ann Marie Deafenbaugh, 18, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:57 p.m.

Deafenbaugh was traveling southbound on Karen Avenue and when she attempted to stop and turn right she slid and then was struck by the vehicle attempting to turn from Campbell Road onto Karen Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Tyler Gregory, 23, of Sidney.

• Montana Emma Jo Stephens, 17, of Kettlersville, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash at Saturday 8:57 a.m.

Stephens was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop for the red light while William Gregory Asman, 50, of Lakeview, was making a left turn on a green traffic light from North Vandemark onto state Route 47, causing Asman to hit the right side of Stephens’ vehicle.

• Carolann Helmer, 74, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:03 p.m.

Helmer pulled from a stop sign on East Bennett Street from the west at state Route 29 when she hit the right, rear of the northbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by Kelly Bickford, 41, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:23 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

–6:47 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-6:44 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-1:55 to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to four fire calls.

-1:11 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

