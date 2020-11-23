Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:34 p.m.: loud music. A loud party or music was reported in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-7:56 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 11100 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-7:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 8600 block of Wright Putoff Road.

-7 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10400 block of Schenk Road.

-3:12 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 8000 block of Miami Shelby West Road.

SATURDAY

-11:17 p.m.: property damage crash. threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was in the 1400 block of River Road, Sidney.

-6:08 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported on Frazier Guy Road.

-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3200 block of River Road, Sidney.

-11:02 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3100 block of River Road, Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:05 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in at West State Street at Dinsmore Street.

SUNDAY

-2:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street, Botkins.

-10:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street, Port Jefferson.

-4:09 a.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 7000 block of Houston Road, Houston.

-10:39 a.m. to 6:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-10:33 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported Jackson Road at state Route 29, Sidney.

-8:32 to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

