Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-10:34 p.m.: loud music. A loud party or music was reported in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
-7:56 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 11100 block of Pasco Montra Road.
-7:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 8600 block of Wright Putoff Road.
-7 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-3:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10400 block of Schenk Road.
-3:12 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 8000 block of Miami Shelby West Road.
SATURDAY
-11:17 p.m.: property damage crash. threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was in the 1400 block of River Road, Sidney.
-6:08 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported on Frazier Guy Road.
-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3200 block of River Road, Sidney.
-11:02 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3100 block of River Road, Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-9:05 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in at West State Street at Dinsmore Street.
SUNDAY
-2:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street, Botkins.
-10:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street, Port Jefferson.
-4:09 a.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-7:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 7000 block of Houston Road, Houston.
-10:39 a.m. to 6:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-10:33 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported Jackson Road at state Route 29, Sidney.
-8:32 to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.