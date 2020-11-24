Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:32 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down at state Routes 66 and 47.

-9:13 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of North Pike Street in Anna.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Sioux Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-7:07 a.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 13000 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-1:09 a.m.: fire. A silo fire was reported in the 13900 block of County Road 52.

-12:43 to 12:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-2:35 p.m.: fire. A field fire was reported in the 2700 block of Cardo Road in Port Jefferson.

-8:44 to 9:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.