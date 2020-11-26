Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:32 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped at County Road 25A north at the Interstate 75 on/off-ramp.

-1:34 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 9800 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-4:34 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down at state Route 47 at Wright Putoff Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-4:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2200 block of River Road in Sidney.

-2:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 500 block of East North Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:20 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-7:54 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-5:43 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 1800 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

-12:05 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.