Police log

SUNDAY

-5:50 p.m.: theft. Sidney Police investigated the report of fraudulent credit card charges.

-5:10 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after an alleged assault was investigated.

SATURDAY

-11:45 p.m.: contempt. Dean Allen Henry, 49, of Troy, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-3:33 p.m.: theft. A Golden Aretage watch, valued at $300, and an M&P Smith and Weston 380 firearm, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.

-4:34 a.m.: criminal damaging. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street, in which dry wall was broken and other property was damaged. The damage was set at $100.

-3:10 a.m.: resisting arrest. Jace Alan James Chamberlain, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on resisting arrest, obstructing official business and offenses involving underage persons charges.

-1:38 a.m.: contempt. Brandy Louise Stamey, 31, of Lima, was arrested on an active contempt warrant, and Tyler Scott Rhoads, 23, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

FRIDAY

-6:02 p.m.: theft. The theft of $1649.99 in cash was reported stolen allegedly by a “quick change artist” at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:39 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Logan Lee Allen Cowan, 19, of Sidney, was arrested with driving under OVI suspension charges.

THURSDAY

-10:32 a.m.: aggravated robbery. The theft of Clonazepan and Buprenoprhine medications, a MacBook laptop, valued at $500, and a pair of Beats headphones,valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 300 block of Robinwood Street.

-7:26 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker, valued at $80, a PlayStation4 game system, valued at $300, an Invicta watch with purple accents, valued at $1,095, and COD video game, valued at $30, were reported stolen in the 300 block of East South Street.

Nov. 25

-8:55 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a shoplifting report at Menards on Lester Avenue about the theft of a smart video doorbell, valued at $85. The merchandise was recovered.

Crashes

Joshua Koltak, 41, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:22 p.m.

Koltak pulled out from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s driveway on West Parkwood Street and hit the passenger’s tire area of the westbound vehicle on West Parkwood Street that was driven by Bradly Hohenstein, 62, of Sidney.

• Grace Pereira, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:37 p.m.

Pereira was traveling eastbound 0n East Court Street when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was stopping for a red light.

The other vehicle was driven by Derrick Brisker, 28, of Sidney.

• Mark A. Byrd, 63, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

Byrd was traveling eastbound in the left lane in front of 452 W. Russell Road and when he attempted to change lanes to avoid a car turning he struck the eastbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Brenda K. Abbott, 47, of Sidney.

• Heather Lynn Rinderle, 31, of Sidney, was cited after a hit and run two-vehicle crash on private property on Nov. 22 at 11:41 a.m.

Rinderle was attempting to park next to the parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street, owned by Rachel A. Massey, of Sidney, when she hit Massey’s vehicle and then left the scene. Rinderle’s vehicle was identified and she was later located and cited by police.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:33 to 10:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

–4:44 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:33 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

–1:23 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted on open burn investigation.

-1:14 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

FRIDAY

–12:40 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:56 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

THURSDAY

-1:04 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash

-9:45 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.