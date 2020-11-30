Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:06 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-4:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5000 block of Stoker Road in Houston.

-2:24 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-11:13 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 11600 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-10:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

-10:39 a.m.: assist other unit. OSP was assisted by another unit at mile marker 104 Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-10:12 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18500 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-3:31 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12400 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:14 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.

Crashes

Brandon K. Madewell, 31, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control and arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 22 at 7:12 p.m.

Madewell was traveling southbound in the 7000 block of Houston Road when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve and hit a guardrail, then continued through the guardrail, and hit a tree before coming to a stop in a waterway.

Madewell’s red Chevrolet Impala was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-7:04 a.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-4:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Smoke was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue in Sidney.

-6:22 to 10:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-2:34 to 8:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

