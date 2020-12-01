Police log

TUESDAY

-1:45 a.m.: theft — without consent. A black LG Journey cellphone, valued at $60, was reported stolen in the 100 block of Freedom Court.

MONDAY

-6:09 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-4:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Paint was reported to have been sprayed on an outer wall on a property in the 100 block of North Main Avenue was reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-11:04 a.m. to 12:56 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-10:18 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-2:57 to 9:38 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-1:14 to 7:16 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

