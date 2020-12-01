Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-8:47 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1700 block of Kuther Road 47 in Sidney.

-8:22 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14100 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-8 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Pasco Montra and Mason Roads.

-7 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 20800 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-5:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12300 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

MONDAY

-10:25 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 8800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 7500 block Cisco Road in Sidney.

-3 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 2500 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2600 block state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-9:39 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported in the 1000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Sidney.

-3:11 to 10:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.