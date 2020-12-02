Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:01 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Vandemark and Schenk Roads in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-10:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Routes 29 and 274 in Anna.

-6:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at McCartyville Road at state Route 274 in Kettlersville.

-4:29 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing reported at a property in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-2:49 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:24 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins and Kentner Roads in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-12:21 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:05 to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.