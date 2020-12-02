Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-12:01 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Vandemark and Schenk Roads in Sidney.
TUESDAY
-10:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Routes 29 and 274 in Anna.
-6:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at McCartyville Road at state Route 274 in Kettlersville.
-4:29 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing reported at a property in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-2:49 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-4:24 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins and Kentner Roads in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.
-12:21 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-3:05 to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.