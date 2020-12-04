Police log

FRIDAY

-9:13 a.m.: warrant. Jason Christopher Arnett, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-7:30 p.m.: warrant. Robert Brayton Morris, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a Mercer County warrant.

-7:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. A brown 2016 Dodge Ram’s driver side door was reported scuffed in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue. The damage is set at $1000.

-4:42 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-3:26 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 12-year-old was charged with domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-5:10 p.m.: assault. Terry R. Kilfian Jr, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

Crashes

Michael Devon Parsley, 18, of Sidney, was cited with driving upon the right side of the road after a crash into a pedestrian on Thursday at 6:38 a.m.

Parsley was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he crossed the double yellow line going into the northbound traffic lane and hit pedestrian, Scott Randall Frisby, 48, of Sidney, and then his vehicle that was parked in the driveway of 720 St. Marys Ave. Parsley then continued southbound in the northbound lane before stopping and then rolling backward into the vehicle that was parked in front of 740 St. Marys Ave. that is owned by Thomas Edward Stiver, by Sidney.

• Archie L. Carey, 72, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m.

Carey was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the left lane when he swerved into the right lane avoid hitting a semi that had pulled out in front of him and struck the westbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Yerenia Redmon-Mayorga, 41, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:17 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-11:25 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-11:16 a.m. to 4:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

